Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 57,363 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 128.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

CMC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.