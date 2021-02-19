Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

