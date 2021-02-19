Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Elastic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Elastic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Elastic by 46.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.32. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

