Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

