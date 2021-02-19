Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,827 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $37.32 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

