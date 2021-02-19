Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 227,332 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,332 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $3,742,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

