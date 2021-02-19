Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Decreased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after buying an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 165,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.3% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,564,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $34.36 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

