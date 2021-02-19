Virtuoso Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 30,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 234,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

About Virtuoso Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

