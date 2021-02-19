Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 693,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

