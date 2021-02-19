Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

VC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.58. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,796. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

