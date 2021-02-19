Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of VC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,796. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

