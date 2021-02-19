Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.10, but opened at C$0.11. Vital Energy shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7,386 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.15. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Vital Energy Company Profile (CVE:VUX)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations situated in southwest Saskatchewan.

