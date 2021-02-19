Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) stock opened at €29.74 ($34.99) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.17.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.