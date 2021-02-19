Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells $422,733.28 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $45.36 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

