Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LON VOD opened at GBX 131.34 ($1.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

