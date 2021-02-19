Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

