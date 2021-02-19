Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.59. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 54,086 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

