Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $48.70 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

