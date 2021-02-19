Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKCMF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

