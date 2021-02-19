Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,145.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $11,145.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012598 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,145,052 coins and its circulating supply is 194,765,438 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

