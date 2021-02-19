Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.34. 12,098,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

