Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 349,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $391.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

