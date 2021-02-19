Waltonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $19.70 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $80.98 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.76 or 0.03715070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

