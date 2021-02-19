Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NXST opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $131.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

