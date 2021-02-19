Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $780,000 Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.71. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.