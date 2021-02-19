Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 712.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $8,614,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.78.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.