Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

CHNG stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

