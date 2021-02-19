Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $685.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $717.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

