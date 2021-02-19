Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 24,119 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 712.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 602,193 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592,590 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.