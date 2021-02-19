Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000.

NASDAQ:SVAC opened at $11.00 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Starboard Value Acquisition

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

