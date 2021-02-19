Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 759.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.02 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

