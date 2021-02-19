Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

