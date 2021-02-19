WD Rutherford LLC Buys Shares of 13,575 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,997 shares of company stock worth $11,890,977. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

