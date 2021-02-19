WD Rutherford LLC Invests $177,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $713,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $415,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 64.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.66. 27,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.