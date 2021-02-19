WD Rutherford LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 242,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The firm has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

