WD Rutherford LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.17. 8,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,150. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $166.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.18. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

