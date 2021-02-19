WD Rutherford LLC Purchases Shares of 6,940 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. ServiceNow comprises 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $579.82. 7,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

