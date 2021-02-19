Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading Up 5.2%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.88. 472,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 555,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $540,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

