Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.81). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $89.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $18,413,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 302.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 219,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

