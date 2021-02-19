Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.99 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Denny’s by 113.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 679,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 360,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Denny’s by 600.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

