Wedbush Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.93.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $89.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.