Wells Fargo & Company Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $140.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on A. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

NYSE:A opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

