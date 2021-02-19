Wells Fargo & Company Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$29.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KEY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

KEY stock opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.75. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

