West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.