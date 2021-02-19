Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

