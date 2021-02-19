Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE SBI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,094. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.