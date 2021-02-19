Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

