Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MNP stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

