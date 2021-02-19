Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. 334,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

