Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,677. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $648,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,950 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.